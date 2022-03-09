Nizamabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nizamabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

Nizamabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

nizamabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alambadi SP 0 12th Pass 78 Rs 40,04,435 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bablu IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 47,000 ~ 47 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Dev Ram BSP 2 Post Graduate 64 Rs 1,62,61,696 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Asankhya Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,50,921 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haridas IND 0 Not Given 52 Rs 30,19,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Jai Ram Pichhravarg Mahapanchayat Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 1,32,93,653 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 52,260 ~ 52 Thou+ Jai Ram Sonkar IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra CPI 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 10,11,449 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 23,213 ~ 23 Thou+ Nalinikant Rashtravyapi Janta Party 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 22,88,925 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajkumar IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 15,00,598 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnet Yadav IND 4 Post Graduate 41 Rs 69,468 ~ 69 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nayan Chauhan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 24,60,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkesh Mahakranti Dal 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 10,26,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Rai BJP 1 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,59,72,601 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,08,931 ~ 36 Lacs+ Yatinjay Raj NCP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Nizamabad candidate of from Alambadi Uttar Pradesh. Nizamabad Election Result 2012

nizamabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alambadi SP 0 12th Pass 73 Rs 23,96,816 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Danbahadur IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 25,56,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalamuddin BSP 2 8th Pass 51 Rs 54,40,501 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 4,56,925 ~ 4 Lacs+ Lala JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 16,07,645 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Tahir Madani RUC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 37,76,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nalani Kant IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 7,36,956 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Purnamasi INC 0 Not Given 55 Rs 14,60,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampreet Kumar LJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 17,24,490 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsurat CPI 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 47,87,900 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Sevak IJP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 51,67,685 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Ranjana Devi BJP 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 3,81,66,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 55,500 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Rai RLM 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 4,10,198 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Virendra MD 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 75,80,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

