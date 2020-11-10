Nitish Kumar will be Bihar CM for the next 5 years: BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal

Jaiswal said the ‘silent poor people who have been touched by PM Modi's schemes voted for him’. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjay Jaiswal, president, BJP Bihar unit, tells Liz Mathew that Nitish Kumar will be chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar for the next five years.

What helped the BJP score this tally despite the anti-incumbency factor?

Sanjay Jaiswal: Poor people of Bihar voted for Modiji and they trusted the BJP and the NDA.

So, is it a victory for the BJP?

Sanjay Jaiswal: It is a victory for Prime Minister Modi and the NDA. It is for Nitish Kumar also. His governance in Bihar for 15 years and its record helped. And the people in Bihar have appreciated Modiji’s programmes for the poor – the toilets, gas connection, Jan Dhan Yojana, etc. Follow Bihar election results LIVE updates

During the campaign, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav had drawn massive crowds. Did that scare you?

Sanjay Jaiswal: There was crowd at both sides. Even our rallies have drawn lots of crowds. But those silent poor people who live in their huts voted for Modi.

Do you think a victory in Bihar would get the BJP back on a winning spree, after losing Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi and scraping through in Haryana? Does this reiterate that Modi’s appeal can win state polls also?

Sanjay Jaiswal: See, Modiji is our number one star campaigner – be it in an election in Lakshadweep or in Andaman Islands. Naturally, he is our USP and whatever he has done for the people goes in support of the BJP. His only concern is to do good things for the poor and that brings advantage to the BJP.

The BJP was always keen to emerge as the leading force in Bihar, making the JD (U) a second partner. Now what?

Sanjay Jaiswal: No, that is not true. Us four partners are on equal footing. Our bosses have already declared that Nitish Kumar is going to be our Chief Minister. When we decided to be partners, our then national president Amit Shah had said that NDA would be led by Nitish Kumar. So, it stands.

So, Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister for five years?

Sanjay Jaiswal: Naturally. When our Prime Minister has said that, it will be so.

But some BJP leaders are saying we will offer it [CM post] to Nitish, but it is up to him to decide…

Sanjay Jaiswal: These are hypothetical questions. It is very that clear we, as united NDA, fought saying Nitish Kumar would be our Chief Minister. The issue ends there.

But JD (U) tally seems to have gone down.

Sanjay Jaiswal: A lot of votes are still being counted. In the final results, JD (U)’s strike rate will improve.

What do you think of LJP?

Sanjay Jaiswal: They are where they are. We as NDA fought with four parties in it.

Would it continue in NDA?

Sanjay Jaiswal: I am not the one who should answer that question.

