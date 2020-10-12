In virtual rally, Nitish sticks to development mantra: Judge me by my work, ignore those trying to create ill-will

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Twitter/JDUforIndia)

Addressing his first virtual rally after the announcement of seat-sharing formula by the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday cautioned voters against those out to create ill-will and practising family politics, and asked them to judge him by his work over the last 15 years.

Monday’s rally, the first of Nitish’s such addresses, focussed on 12 constituencies in Banka, Munger and adjoining districts that vote on October 28. There will be be similar virtual rallies for other sets of constituencies going to the polls in the first phase.

The JD(U) chief spoke at length on development work done over the last 15 years under his governments and said, “People are the masters in a democracy. Please judge me by work. Always bear in mind what was the situation before I took over as CM in 2005… Whether it is roads and bridges, or electricity to every home now, the situation has changed drastically,” he said.

Nitish told the people that plans for the next phase of development of the state, especially under his pet scheme “Saat Nischay”, has already been laid out. He promised water to every agricultural field if voted back to power.

Not naming either LJP president Chirag Paswan or Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who have routinely criticised him and his government, Nitish said: “There are people who are out to create spite and ill-will. There are people who think only about sons, brothers and daughters. For me, the whole of Bihar is my family. You have to take a call (on who to vote for): ask yourself whether I have done a good job or not.”

Nitish reiterated that the state government spent Rs 5,300 on each returning migrant worker who stayed in quarantine centres. “Over 15 lakh people stayed in quarantine centres. We have given foodgrain (5 kg rice and 1 kg pulses) to each of over 20 lakh people who returned home (during the pandemic). This was besides advance PDS ration that was distributed,” he said.

On the Covid-19 issue, which Opposition RJD says has been handled badly by his government, Nitish said, “We are now testing 3,000 (samples) more than the national average per 10 lakh population,” he said.

With virtual rallies becoming a necessity in the coronavirus times, the JD(U) has engaged an auditorium for all such rallies. Six people were allowed on the stage during Nitish’s speech.

On the technical front three high-speed internet lines were needed to air the rally. The party circulated the rally link to do a Facebook live. The party also put up at least seven LED screens in every Assembly segment to watch the virtual rally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.