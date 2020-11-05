This is my last election, says Nitish Kumar as Bihar heads for final phase of polls

A product of the JP Movement of 1974-75, Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive term as chief minister

Three-time chief minister Nitish Kumar signed off the last day of the campaign by announcing that the 2020 Bihar assembly elections would be his last polls while addressing a rally in Purnia district. This is the first time that 69-year-old Nitish Kumar has hinted at retirement in his rallies.

“Today is the last day of campaigning and day after tomorrow is the election. This is my last election…aant bhala to sab bhala,” Nitish Kumar said while addressing a gathering in Purnia district’s Dhamdaha constituency.

Taking a dig at Kumar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted, “Saheb has said that this is his last election. This time, he has not given account of his last five years of governance and has already told that he will not come to give account next time. Do not vote for those who will not come to seek your blessings again tomorrow. In the next elections, neither saheb will remain nor JD(U). Then who will give the account?”

Earlier in the day, Paswan said Kumar would stand “with hands folded and head bowed” before the RJD leadership for another shot at power despite his party’s poor show in the assembly elections. Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial contender, has often claimed Kumar was “tired”.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said now Bihar would move forward since “tired and retired” Nitish Kumar-led government had accepted retirement.

Kumar began his political journey way back in 1977. It took him eight years to win his first election from Harnaut in 1985 after failing twice (in 1977 and then again in 1980). Since then, Kumar has not looked back.

A product of the JP Movement of 1974-75, Kumar, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term as chief minister, has been one of the two major poles of Bihar politics — the other being RJD supremo Lalu Prasad — since the Mandal revolution in the 1990s.

Kumar has come a long way from the political years he spent in the shadow of, first, Lalu, and then George Fernandes in the Samata Party, which the two of them had founded in 1994. In 2000, as part of the NDA, Nitish became the chief minister. The BJP has been supporting him since 2005, barring four years (June 2013 to July 2017).

