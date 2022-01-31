Nitish Kumar, RCP Singh to campaign in UP against BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister R C P Singh will campaign for JD(U) candidates in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Though the JD (U) had already released a list of star campaigners, it did not have two of the party’s most senior leaders—Nitish Kumar and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

The revised list, released on Monday, has named 15 star campaigners. The prior “omission” of Singh had invited many questions including one about his failure to strike an alliance with the BJP for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Singh had been given the responsibility of talking to the saffron party about an alliance that eventually did not materialise.

The new list issued by the JD(U) general secretary has other names such as the party’s national president and Munger MP, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh; Rajya Sabha member Ramnath Thakur; former MPs Upendra Kushwaha and K C Tyagi; ministers Sanjay Kumar Jha, Ashok Kumar Choudhary and Zaman Khan; and Uttar Pradesh party chief Anoop Singh Patel. Most of the seats that the JD (U) is contesting would go to the polls in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections.