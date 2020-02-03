Nitish Kumar compares Delhi to Bihar in 2005, claims CM ‘insulted Purvanchalis’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the joint public meeting in Burari Sunday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the joint public meeting in Burari Sunday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

In a joint public meeting at Burari Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he had “insulted” Purvanchalis with his statements.

Kumar further claimed that the Kejriwal government “had done no work”, and compared the condition of Delhi to that of Bihar in 2005.

Kumar and Shah were in Burari, which has a sizeable Purvanchali population, to campaign for JD(U) candidate Shailendra Kumar, who is contesting against AAP’s Sanjeev Jha and RJD’s Pramod Tyagi.

In September last year, Kejriwal had said that people from Bihar take a bus ticket worth Rs 500 to Delhi to get free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh in the capital. Adding that while it makes him “happy”, the Delhi CM had then pointed out that the capital has it’s own capacity.

Hitting out at Kejriwal on Sunday, Kumar said, “I was very surprised to hear that. What is your expense? Ayushman Bharat is a central government scheme, you don’t implement that… We have made so many hospitals in Bihar.”

“Whether it’s people of Bihar, or Purvanchalis or people of the state, they work here and live here. Their families live here. Is it not your duty to provide treatment for them?” he said.

Kumar said the AAP government had done no work. “What have they done in so much time? Roads are not being repaired. They are in bad shape. Electricity, water are also a problem,” he said. Kumar also referred to the Anaj Mandi fire, in which several of the victims were from Bihar.

“Congress got a chance for 15 years, AAP got a chance for five years, now for the next five years, give a chance to the BJP-led NDA and see what happens to Delhi… Don’t waste even a vote (on AAP),” he said.

Kumar, however, steered clear of speaking on CAA or Shaheen Bagh.

Shah, who has often attacked the protests in Shaheen Bagh, did not speak much of it Sunday, except saying that Kejriwal had “misled” people on CAA, “especially Muslims”, and that “he says with pride that he stands with Shaheen Bagh”.

However, he also hit out at Kejriwal for his statement on medical treatment and said he had “not spared any chance to insult Purvanchalis and people from Uttarakhand”.

“Why are you disrespecting them (Purvanchalis)? You (Purvanchalis) have as much a right here as you have in Bihar and UP. No one can insult you,” he said.

Shah also hit out at Kejriwal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “If you elect the BJP government, we will pass it within one hour of the first session of assembly,” he said.

The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App