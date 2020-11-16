‘Congratulations…hope you remain an NDA CM’: Chirag Paswan’s swipe at Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan. (File Photo)

On a day Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, in an apparent swipe, said he hoped the JD(U) chief remains an “NDA chief minister”. Paswan, who left the NDA fold just ahead of the elections owing to “ideological differences” with JD(U), also congratulated the BJP on “making” Kumar the chief minister.

“Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on becoming the chief minister again. I hope the government completes its term and you continue to remain an NDA chief minister,” Paswan tweeted after Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan.

Paswan also said he would send a copy of the LJP’s “Bihar First, Bihari First” manifesto to the 69-year-old chief minister so that he could work on some of the promises made in it. “Once again I congratulate you on becoming chief minister and the BJP on making you one,” Paswan tweeted along with a website link to his party’s manifesto.

The LJP ended with just a single seat, lower than its 2015 tally of two. Its true impact, however, went beyond seat count. The party damaged the JD(U)’s — and, by extension, NDA’s — prospects in around 25 seats, and influenced the course of the contest in around 40 seats overall.

Congratulating Nitish Kumar on being “nominated” as CM, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “I hope that instead of his desire for the chair, he will focus on the aspirations of Bihar’s people, and make the NDA’s promises of 19 lakh jobs, providing education opportunities, health and irrigation facilities his priority.”

आदरणीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को मुख्यमंत्री ‘मनोनीत’ होने पर शुभकामनाएँ। आशा करता हूँ कि कुर्सी की महत्वाकांक्षा की बजाय वो बिहार की जनाकांक्षा एवं NDA के 19 लाख नौकरी-रोजगार और पढ़ाई, दवाई, कमाई, सिंचाई, सुनवाई जैसे सकारात्मक मुद्दों को सरकार की प्राथमिकता बनायेंगे। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 16, 2020

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor also took a dig at Nitish Kumar, saying he was “nominated” to the post by the BJP and the state should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a “tired and politically belittled” leader at the helm.

“Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as BJP-nominated chief minister. With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance,” Kishor said in a tweet. Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice-president by Kumar before being expelled from the party.

