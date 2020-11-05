‘Nitish can go back to Lalu to stay in power’: Chirag Paswan

LJP president Chirag Paswan (Left) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Taking on Nitish Kumar on the last day of campaigning, LJP national president Chirag Paswan said the Chief Minister “could go to RJD chief Lalu Prasad with folded hands to make him CM even if the JD(U) puts up a poor show” in this election.

“As I have said before, I would help the BJP to form the next government. Despite contesting alone, we would do well… But I am not sure about Nitish Kumar’s next move. He could go to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad with folded hands to make him CM even if the JD(U) puts up a poor show,” he told The Indian Express.

“He (Nitish) is not going to relinquish his chair so easily. After poll results, Nitish Kumar may also stand before Tejashwi with folded hands just as he has been doing at PM Narendra Modi’s rallies. If there is a need, he might go to Ranchi jail to meet Lalu Prasad,” he added.

The LJP chief later took a dig at Nitish Kumar’s decision to declare these elections his last on Twitter. “Nitish Kumar calls this his last election. He did not give any account of the work he did in the last five years to people of Bihar and now he has said he would not come back to give any account either. So do not bless those who would not return to seek your blessings. In the next elections, there will be no JD(U) or Nitish Kumar….”

Responding to Chirag’s attack, JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express: “The LJP is a party that has changed its political allegiance election after election. It has no moral right to give us sermons. What will happen to the LJP (after the polls)?”

