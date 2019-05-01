Gadkari complains of uneasiness during election rally in Sangla, doctors rushed for checkup

Union minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday complained of uneasiness during an election rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Sangla at Kinnaur District. A team of doctors led by Dr Janak Raj, Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), visited the minister at the hotel where he was staying to conduct a medical examination.

In his statement to the media, Janak Raj said that in view of the Z-plus security protocol provided to the Union Cabinet minister, a team of doctors from IGMC went to the hotel to perform a ‘routine’ medical examination. He declared the BJP minister to be ‘fine’.

He said, “Clinical examination and investigation were found within normal limits.” He added that the medical test reports showed that Gadkari’s sugar and blood pressure were normal.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public meeting at Sangla in support of BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Ram Swaroop Sharma, Gadkari had said that in the past five years the central government had sanctioned 69 national highways for the state. Gadkari appealed to the people to vote for Sharma and said that he and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were Sharma’s guarantors.