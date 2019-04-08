Nitin Gadkari: Not planning to contest from Indore

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari denied a media report Sunday that he is planning to contest from Indore.

News channel TV9 reported on Sunday that due to a “very neck-and-neck contest” in Nagpur against Congress candidate Nana Patole, Gadkari was planning to contest from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where sitting MP Sumitra Mahajan has withdrawn from the race after the BJP did not name a candidate for the seat for weeks.

Denying the report, Gadkari said, “Patole will lose his deposit and the parcel of Bhandara-Gondia will be sent back.”