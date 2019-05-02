Nitin Gadkari complains of uneasiness during poll rally in Himachal

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday complained of uneasiness after his blood pressure shot up after an election rally in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Kinnaur district, a state BJP leader said.

Keeping in view the security protocol, Gadkari was taken to hotel Wildflower Hall near Shimla where he was attended to by a team of doctors, led by Dr Janak Raj, Senior Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

Dr Raj, in a statement said, after the clinical examination Gadkari’s indicators were found to be within normal limits.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is doing fine. Doctors in Shimla have conducted a routine examination. Misleading reports on his health are being spread. Do not pay any heed to them,” read a tweet on Gadkari’s official handle.

Addressing the media in the evening, Gadkari said that he was “fine” and that he had visited a high altitude region and so had to get a routine check-up done. He told the media that the medical test reports showed that his sugar and blood pressure were normal.

Earlier during the rally, which was held in favour of BJP’s Mandi candidate Ramswroop Sharma, Gadkari urged voters to help form a BJP government at the centre. “We are bringing new mode of transport, including flying cable and double-decker buses, for the hilly states. Besides we are also constructing all weather roads,” he said.

Former Kinnaur MLA Tejwant Singh Negi, Forest Corporation vice president Surat Negi and BJP Kinnaur president Vinay Negi were present during the rally.