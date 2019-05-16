Goa MLA’s defect often, inspired by ‘marriages in US’: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday said Goa’s MLAs defect from parties so often that it seems they are influenced by marriages in the United States that ‘do no last’.

“Goa has broken all records in the country. Despite its cultured and intellectual population, Goa’s MLAs defect from parties so often here. It is probably influenced by the US. Marriages do not last in that country. They go here and there, like as if they are in a garden. Therefore to keep these people, who are constantly looking for greener pastures in one place and run a government is difficult,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari was speaking at an event in Panjim — the last seat which goes for bypolls on May 19–the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Minister also pointed out that the state’s current chief minister Pramod Sawant is having a tough time holding the flock with ministers defecting.

Ironically, it is the BJP which had poached five MLAs — three from Congress and two from MGP since 2017, when the new government was formed after the late Manohar Parrikar returned to take over the state’s politics.

Of the three sitting MLAs who have joined BJP — two went for polls this month, with BJP’s fate depending on their win.

Till his last breath, Parrikar kept urging the voters to vote for a majority government as in a small state with defections, toppling the government was a regular fear.

Panjim will also have former RSS leader Subash Velingkar challenging the BJP with Gadkari claiming that his votes are essentially to “split BJP’s votes and help the Congress to win elections”.