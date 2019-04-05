EC expresses ‘displeasure’ over NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar’s criticism of NYAY, says it violates MCC norms

The Election Commission (EC) Friday expressed its displeasure over NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar’s criticism of the Congress’ proposed Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme and asked him to be more careful in future.

“The commission has come to the conclusion that your above mentioned comments violate the said MCC norms. The commission has, therefore, decided to convey its displeasure to you for your comments and expects that you shall exercise caution in future,” the EC said in a letter addressed to Kumar.

The poll watchdog’s observation came even as Kumar informed the EC that he had spoken in his personal capacity as an economist and his comments should not be interpreted as Aayog’s stand on the Congress announcement.

While taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s announcement on NYAY last week, Kumar had said that the scheme—guaranteeing Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of the poorest families if voted to power— will only increase the fiscal deficit and might have an adverse impact on the economy. He also said that the Congress would “say and do anything to win elections”.

“It’s an old pattern followed by Congress. They say and do anything to win elections. Poverty was removed in 1966. One Rank One Pension was later implemented and everyone was given proper education under the Right to Education Act. So you see, they (Congress) can say and do anything,” the NITI Aayog VC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a clarification to the poll watchdog later, Kumar had cited the example of Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who, as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (later recast as NITI Aayog under NDA-II government), had commented on the ‘Gujarat Model’ in April 2014 while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force for Lok Sabha polls.

The Election Commission, in all likelihood, will censure Kumar for his remarks, sources had earlier told the The Indian Express.

“Just because an officer before you got away with a violation does not justify your conduct. As long as you are a public servant, you should desist from making statements that could work in favour of the party in power,” the source, who did not wish to be identified, had said.