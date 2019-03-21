Nirav Modi arrest a fixed match: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wedne-sday criticised the Narendra Modi government over the arrest of diamond merchant Nirav Modi in London and said “it was a match that was fixed”.

Speaking to reporters at state secretariat, Banerjee said, “We Bengalis have a soft corner for Rabindrasangeet… I am reminded of a song: ‘Tumi robe nirobe, hridaye mamo’ (You shall remain in my heart, quietly). This is a trick by the Modi government. This is a got-up match. Credit must go to the Telegraph journalist in London who exposed Nirav Modi. The government had no clue where Nirav Modi was hiding. And a journalist had to expose where he was holed up.”

The Scotland Yard police on Wednesday claimed it has arrested fugitive Indian jeweller Nirav Modi, a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam case. The Chief Minister also wondered whether this was another “strike” carried out by the Centre ahead of the elections.

“Parde ke peeche kya hain? (What is going on behind the scenes?) The real chhupa rustam has run away. Like strikes at factories in the past, we are seeing new ‘strikes’ now. This Nirav Modi ‘strike’ is one of them. More such ‘strikes’ will happen during the polls. The other man is also there (abroad). They are no longer Indian citizens. Many rich people are being protected by law-enforcing agencies while labourers are suffering,” she said.