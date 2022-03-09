Nihal Singh Wala (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nihal Singh Wala (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nihal Singh Wala (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Manjit Singh. The Nihal Singh Wala (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Nihal Singh Wala Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Nihal Singh Wala Sc candidate of from Manjit Singh Punjab. Nihal Singh Wala (sc) Election Result 2017

nihal singh wala (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manjit Singh AAP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 7,59,779 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,73,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bharbhur Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 29,75,500 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarmanjit Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 Graduate 40 Rs 77,40,343 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 17,35,969 ~ 17 Lacs+ Karam Chand IND 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 5,96,552 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kewal Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kubdeep Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 11,66,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 19,86,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Singh CPI 0 5th Pass 59 Rs 4,90,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjeet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 17,30,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ S.r. Kaler SAD 0 Graduate 65 Rs 2,61,81,564 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,02,200 ~ 49 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Nihal Singh Wala (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Nihal Singh Wala (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Nihal Singh Wala (sc) Assembly is also given here.