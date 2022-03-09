Nighasan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nighasan : Bye Election On 29-04-2019 (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nighasan : Bye Election On 29-04-2019 Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shashank Verma. The Nighasan : Bye Election On 29-04-2019 seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Nighasan Bye Election On 29 04 2019 ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Nighasan Bye Election On 29 04 2019 candidate of from Shashank Verma Uttar Pradesh. Nighasan : Bye Election On 29-04-2019 Election Result 2017

nighasan : bye election on 29-04-2019 Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shashank Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 46,12,435 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 7,17,078 ~ 7 Lacs+ Amar Singh Chauhan Rashtriya Janwadi Party (Socialist) 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 77,95,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Asharfipal Dhangar Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 0 Literate 52 Rs 11,71,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atal Kumar Shukla INC 3 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,26,17,852 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,15,280 ~ 7 Lacs+ Gyanendra Singh Maurya Shreshthatam Rashtra Party 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 2,16,50,007 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Kaiyum SP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,73,01,480 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,15,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Paramjeet Singh IND 0 Literate 57 Rs 1,27,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Nighasan : Bye Election On 29-04-2019 Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Nighasan : Bye Election On 29-04-2019 Assembly is also given here..