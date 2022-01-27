Newest Jakhar on the block: A corporate honcho-turned farmer

Neighbouring the Badal family citadel of Lambi is Abohar, a town on the Punjab-Rajasthan border that has for long been associated with another political family of Punjab — the Jakhars, arguably the only Hindu Jat political dynasty in the state.

The biggest of them all was the late Balram Jakhar, who first contested from here in 1972, and went on to become the longest serving Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Union agriculture minister during the Narasimha Rao government. His youngest son Sunil Jakhar, a senior leader of the ruling Congress in the state, was former PPCC president, Gurdaspur MP, and three-time MLA. Earlier, the senior Jakhar’s eldest son Sajjan was agriculture minister in the Beant Singh government.

But this election, there’s a new Jakhar on the block: Sandeep Jakhar, son of Sunil Jakhar’s elder brother, the late Surinder Jakhar, chairman of IFFCO. A corporate honcho-turned-farmer, Sandeep is fighting his debut election from Abohar as the Congress candidate. Sunil Jakhar, who is helming the campaign panel of the party, has decided not to contest this time.

An alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer, Sandeep studied for two years in Switzerland before graduating from Miami and working as head of Country Club in Florida. Abohar was then a speck on his horizon. But that changed after he became a father. “Having grown up in large families, my wife, who is Japanese, and I wanted the same for our daughter.”

That was 12 years ago. Sandeep then returned to growing kinnows on his ancestral land in Punjab, a state he calls “the most secular in India”.

“My grandfather (Balram Jakhar) was a visionary. Abohar used to be an infertile belt with sand dunes, but he transformed it by building the 42-km-long Abohar canal that brings water from the Sirhind feeder,” says Sandeep, adding he counts the work he did to reconstruct the canal as among his biggest achievements. Today, Abohar accounts for 60 per cent of kinnows grown in the country.

As a farmer, Sandeep says he has been giving diversification a push by encouraging farmers in Abohar to grow chillies and tomatoes that are processed at the Punjab Agro plant in Alamgarh. “The plant that used to run only a few days a year during the Akali rule now functions 200 days a year and its chilli paste is imported to the Middle East, a market that Abohar farmers have captured from Mexico,” he says.