New SP MLA, 200 others booked for ‘pro-Pak slogans’

AN FIR was registered against newly elected Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Saiyada Khatoon and over 200 party workers for allegedly raising “pro-Pakistan” slogans after she (Khatoon) was declared the winner from Domariyaganj seat in Siddharth Nagar on Thursday. On Saturday, Siddharth Nagar police arrested five persons – all local residents – in connection with the case.

Khatoon, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the police are “harassing” them by lodging a “false case.” The FIR was filed at Domariyaganj police station on the basis of a complaint of senior sub-inspector Rama Kant Sarooj.

On Friday, a video that was shared on social media in which people celebrating Saiyada Khatoon’s win are purportedly heard raising “pro-Pakistan” slogans, said police.

Circle Officer, Domariyaganj, Ajay Kumar Srivastava said police have so far identified 15 persons among the crowd. He added that the alleged role of the MLA and others was being probed.

The case was registered under IPC sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505-2 (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), said police.

When contacted, Khatoon said, “The police are trying to harass our party workers and I will raise the issue with higher authorities. We suspected that some outsiders tried to blend in with the group and allegedly raised slogans. There is a need for a thorough investigation.”

Khatoon won the Assembly election after defeating her nearest rival, BJP candidate Raghvendra Pratap Singh, by a slender margin of 491 votes. Khatoon got 84,586 votes while Raghvendra Pratap secured 84,095 votes.

Raghvendra Singh, who is also state president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, won the previous (2017) Assembly election by 171 votes, defeating Khatoon, who contested on BSP ticket then.

According to the police, on Thursday evening after Khatoon was declared winner, a large crowd gathered near the Samajwadi Party’s office in Domariyaganj. They raised “objectionable” slogans and blocked road. Despite several requests by the police, they refused to disperse, official sources said.

SP leader, 500 workers booked for victory rally ‘without permission’

Meanwhile, the Kanpur police lodged an FIR against a Samajwadi Party leader Haji Irfan Solanki, who won election from Sishamau Assembly seat, and his 500 aides for allegedly taking out a victory procession without obtaining permission from the authorities

concerned.