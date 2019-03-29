New projects red flagged by Delhi CEO

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office Thursday wrote to the Delhi government and civic bodies, flagging instances where projects and schemes were rolled out without necessary approvals to bypass the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that came into effect on March 10.

The MCC’s nodal officer highlighted there have been three types of violations: one where schemes or work were approved after the implementation of the MCC; commencement of work post-March 10; and cases where work began before the MCC came into effect, but formal approvals were taken much later. Click here for more election news

The CEO’s office has issued a circular in this regard based on complaints from the Election Commission of India and public representatives. It does not mention the projects or announcements made in violation of the MCC.

In its circular, the election office cited para 5.2 of the consolidated guidelines of the MCC manual, which states that only work projects that have actually started on the ground after obtaining all necessary permissions before the MCC came into force, can be continued. “Other new works and projects (except projects of exigency/natural disasters etc) cannot be started without prior permission of the ECI,” it adds.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson said detailed reminders, enclosing the relevant guidelines of the ECI, have been issued by all departments, including a few on March 28.

“The departments have been asked to make sure that decisions that are made do not violate the code of conduct. This is especially true for infrastructure projects such as announcements of new flyovers or road/sewer-laying projects,” a senior government official added.

Officials in the three municipal corporations also said that they have sent out detailed guidelines on following the MCC, and will be following up with different departments to ensure there are no violations.