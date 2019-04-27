New faces, old issues in South Delhi campaign

Located in Deoli constituency, South Delhi’s Tigri village saw its first roadshow Friday as Congress candidate Vijender Singh headed to slum clusters and residential pockets with folded hands, a Tricolour scarf around his neck. But while he did enough to evoke curiosity, most people said the choice remained between parties, and not candidates.

Sitting in his departmental store, Bhagwan Aggarwal (63) promptly researched about the boxer in a newspaper, minutes after Singh passed his shop. “Ye toh naye khiladi hain, inhe yahan ke baare me kya pata?” he said. Many other residents said they identified Singh as the Congress candidate only when they saw the party’s local leader walking with him.

Later in the day, Singh shared a video on Twitter highlighting a garbage dump in the area. “This is the condition of Delhi. Today is my roadshow and you can see how badly the garbage is littered around,” he said. He also stopped a school boy and asked about water supply: “Paani aata hai ghar par?”

While the area’s main road has been constructed, the rugged inner lanes are a cause for worry. “Since morning, the roads have been cleaned twice. We were surprised to see the presence of a safai karamchari for so long. Now we know why. All parties come during elections and then no one bothers to hear your complaint,” said 70-year-old Chhoti Devi, pointing to an open drain.

The constituency will witness a fight between incumbent BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Singh.

On Friday, Chadha too carried out a road show in Tughlakabad. “Jeetega bhai jeetega, Raghav Chadha jeetega,” echoed in Tekhand village as he met voters. “Our councillor from AAP has resolved many issues and improved the condition of the streets. Water supply is no more erratic and the power stays longer,” said Sukhmal Kumar, a shop owner.

Bidhuri has meanwhile attended several public meetings and talked about central government policies. He has also assured that 40 crore new job opportunities will be created by 2025 if BJP comes back to power.