New Delhi: Tough fight for BJP, Cong as ‘khas aadmi’ charge fails to stick on CM

Taking on Chief Minister and face of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal at the heart of the capital in the New Delhi constituency are two first-time candidates, projecting themselves as “aam aadmis” fighting against a VIP candidate.

In 2013, Kejriwal — then a first-time candidate — defeated then sitting Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit of Congress in New Delhi by 25,864 votes. Now, a little over six years later, residents said the contest is between AAP and BJP, with Congress out of the picture.

In 2015, BJP’s Nupur Sharma had come in second in the constituency while Congress’s Kiran Walia came in third. This time, BJP and Congress have changed their candidates, bringing in local, first-timers — BJP’s Sunil Yadav is a resident of BK Dutt Colony while Congress’s Romesh Sabharwal is a resident of Gole Market.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has led the BJP campaign, made his foray into the campaign with a public meeting for Yadav in B K Dutt Colony last week.

“Yadav has been at the front of any BJP programme here and nearby areas. I think he will get some votes here… But Kejriwal will be ahead comfortably. No other government has worked for schools like he has or done things like give free bus travel for women,” said Anil Soni (40), an auto driver who lives as a tenant in the locality.

Neither he nor Kishanchand (66), a shop owner there, knew the Congress candidate’s name. “It (Congress) has faded from the area,” said Kishanchand.

At his rally in the area, Yadav had emphasised that he is more “relatable”. “I come from an ordinary family and used to live in a servant quarters… I know the problems of servants living here… The party in front of us sometimes says that the BJP has put a new boy who nobody knows. Media people have asked me ‘You are up against a VVIP candidate… How will you challenge him?’ I pointed out how when Kejriwal emerged from the Anna movement and formed the party after fooling Anna ji, he was an ‘aam aadmi’. In the course of six years, we did not even realise when he became a VVIP. We thought an ‘aam aadmi’ was contesting from here… but this is the New Delhi constituency which made him win against Sheila Dikshit… If he has become high profile, people of New Delhi will teach him a lesson once again…”

Kejriwal’s family — his daughter Harshita and wife Sunita — have campaigned in the constituency. Jagriti (43), a housewife, said that she was pleased by Sunita’s visit to her home in Ansari Nagar. “She came and spoke to everyone in the area. She discussed issues with us and asked us to vote for the broom… The party has done work too — prevented private schools from increasing fee and reduced electricity bills,” she said.

While the constituency is known to be a hub of government offices and residential quarters of government employees, it also houses JJ colonies and a Gujjar-dominated village, Pillanji. The BJP deployed South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has a strong Gujjar following, to campaign in the village on Monday.

However, Hari Chaudhury (52), a resident, believes that the tide is more likely to flow towards Kejriwal. “Modi should definitely be our PM but Kejriwal should be CM. He has fixed sewers in our village, we don’t have electricity cuts and the schools our children go to have improved a lot,” he said.

Congress’s Sabharwal dismissed claims of work done by AAP: “He has only misused Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. He’s a ‘khaas aadmi’ not an ‘aam aadmi’.”

