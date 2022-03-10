New classrooms to improved pass percentages: the Delhi education report card that AAP is flaunting for Punjab

FROM BUILDING new classrooms and introducing ‘mindset’ curriculum programmes to starting resource-rich specialisation schools — the Aam Aadmi Party’s work on education in the Delhi government had been a major plank in their campaign for ‘badlaav (change)’ in Punjab.

The run-up to the Punjab elections has seen sparring between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party leadership over which state has been performing better in the education field, and the AAP’s ‘reforms’ and initiatives in this sector has been a major part of the ‘Delhi Model’ it has been pushing to Punjab voters.

“Punjab’s education minister is saying that the schools in the state are the best in the country and the teachers are quite happy. Those who are happy with Punjab’s schools and the current education system can vote for the Congress. Those who want a brilliant education system in Punjab, just like Delhi, should vote for us,” Kejriwal had tweeted in November.

Among its work in the field of education, one that finds mention by all AAP leaders in “naye classroom banaye hai”. In 2015, the government school infrastructure in Delhi consisted of around 24,000 classrooms and the government has undertaken a massive push to increase these numbers and an additional 20,000 classrooms have been built in the last 5 years. The inauguration of these classrooms have always been politically charged events and when Kejriwal inaugurated 12,430 new ‘smart classrooms’ last month, he announced, “The man these corrupt leaders call a terrorist has built 12,430 classrooms today; he is fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb & Bhagat Singh. These politicians can continue to call me a terrorist and I will continue terrorising their sleep by building world-class schools & hospitals for the poor,” referring to allegations from political rivals that he supports separatists in Punjab.

In terms of the share of government schools’ share of the total enrolment of students, Delhi follows the national trend of increasing enrolment in private schools. The share of private schools in the total enrolment of students in Delhi has increased from 30.52% in 2014-2015 to 42.65% in 2019-2020.

Another popular refrain it has been pushing through the years is that it has been producing better pass percentages in Class 12 Board examinations in its government schools than private schools in Delhi. As of 2021, Delhi’s government schools registered a better pass percentage than private schools in Class 12 for a sixth year in a row. In 2021, with a historic high in pass percentages across the country owing to the CBSE’s alternate assessment scheme, Delhi government schools had registered a pass percentage of 99.96%, while Delhi’s overall pass percentage for the grade was 99.84%. In 2020, private schools had a pass percentage of 91.69% in Delhi East and 92.12% in Delhi West, while government schools had registered 97.68% in Delhi East and 97.91% in Delhi West. The same, however, has not been true of its Class 10 results and its students have long struggled with mathematics and science resulting in lower pass percentages.

Some of AAP’s most publicised and talked about initiatives are its “reforms” in its schools. The first of these was its Chunauti scheme and Mission Buniyaad in 2016 with the goal to strengthen foundational learning at the primary level, after it was found that a very low number of children who join government schools at Class 6 could read their textbooks. After targeted interventions for students identified as being behind their grade level competencies, a report prepared by the education department after these interventions over the course of 2018 reported that the number of children between classes 3-5 in Delhi government schools who could do division at their grade level has seen a jump of nearly 35 percentage points, while the same increased by over 20 percentage points for children between classes 6-8. Reading ability of children in both age categories also saw a jump of 20 percentage points. This programme has also been criticised by educationists for its push to divide students of the same class at different learning levels in different sections with the aim of addressing their different learning needs.

But its most talked about intervention has been its ‘Happiness Curriculum’, a social and emotional learning programme for primary and middle schools students which is practiced in the first period of every school day. This flagship programme has the stated objectives of developing self-awareness and “mindfulness”, critical thinking and inquiry, enabling expression, among others; and the classes involve “mindfulness” sessions, storytelling and teacher-student interactions. This was introduced in 2018, and following this, the government has introduced two more new programmes: and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for class 9 to 12, and a Deshbhakti Curriculum for all grades.

Its newest foray has been in setting up its own independent school board called the Delhi Board of School Education in 2021, which it has begun implementing through 31 ‘Schools of Specialized Excellence’ for which it has tied up with the International Baccalaureate.