Never think of victory margin, but confident of crossing 3 lakh-mark: Shivajirao Patil

How confident are you that Mahesh Landge, BJP MLA from Bhosari, will help you in the election campaign? Landge has been reportedly eying the seat for long and is said to have requested for a seat swap?

I am confident that since the (BJP-Sena) alliance has been formalised, Landge will work for the victory of the alliance candidate. There is a lot of speculation in the media about his move, but I think majority of it is false. While he had expressed his desire to contest (from Shirur LS seat), he has also talked of helping the alliance candidate, in case there was one. I am confident he will work for me.

There are also talks that I was apprehensive to contest in the absence of an alliance. I want to make clear that I have been advocating an (BJP-Sena) alliance, but had also said that I was ready to contest the election and win it without such an alliance.

Some of your detractors are questioning your achievements. What is the status of the Nashik-Pune railway line, which you have been pushing for?

Before I answer this question, I want to make certain facts clear. I had first conceived the idea of the Nashik-Pune railway connectivity back in 2005. Till 2014, the then Central government had refused to pay any heed to my suggestion.

For record, the Congress-led UPA was heading the Centre and state governments during that period. My detractors, who are questioning me now, should also tell us why they had stonewalled the project then.

In 2014, when the NDA came to power, it was too late to push the project. It did not make it to the Budget the next year, for which I was critical of the then Railway Minister, although we were part of the government.

The project was finally sanctioned in 2016 Budget. It was also included in the Pink Book (Demand for Grants) of the Railways. In 2017, work on the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was completed.

The Maharashtra Railways Infrastructure Company Limited (MRICL) has identified three projects to be taken up on priority basis, and the Nashik-Pune Railway link tops this list.

Currently, final touches to the detailed project report (DPR) are being given.

In the capacity of being an MP, I am talking to various financial institutions for funding the project. The process of land acquisition (for the railway link) will start soon and I hope the project will be completed in four years.

It is a high-speed railway project that will allow commuters to complete the journey between Nashik and Pune in just two hours. The Congress and NCP leaders should understand that this is a life-long project and would require immaculate planning.

When you go before the voters, which achievements are you going to talk about?

As an MP, I have worked for more than 700 gram panchayats. The development work I have done there is for everyone to see. Be it for rural roads project or any developmental work, I have been at the forefront of it.

The Rajgurunagar bridge and the Rajguru Smarak are two of my achievements, besides the three major bypasses that are ready, though some work is pending due to land acquisition issues.

What do you think would be your victory margin?

I never think of my victory margin. Last time (in 2014) I had won by over three lakh votes. I am confident that I will cross (the mark) this time.