Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Nerela (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nerela (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Get all the updates on Nerela assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 70 assembly seats were held on February 8.

By: Election Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2020 6:01:45 am
Nerela Election Result, Nerela Election Result 2020, Nerela Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result, Nerela Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2020 Nerela Election Results 2020: There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Nerela (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: The Delhi assembly constituency will go to polls on February 8. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Sharad Kumar of the AAP by a margin of 40292 votes. Sharad Kumar defeated BJP candidate ( Neel Daman Khatri ). The last state assembly elections in Delhi were held on February 7, 2015 to elect 70 members.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP got the remaining three seats. While the AAP secured 54.3% of the votes, BJP got 32%. There are a total of 1.46 crore registered voters in Delhi — 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender.

nerela Assembly Election 2020 Candidate List

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Aditi IND 1 Graduate 26 17 Th+ / 0
Chand Ram Rastriya Aam Jan Seva Party 0 Graduate Professional 57 91 L+ / 0
Mahender Chaudhary BSP 1 12th Pass 44 64 L+ / 10 L+
Nar Singh Sarvajan Hitay Party 0 12th Pass 39 3 L+ / 1 L+
Neel Daman Khatri BJP 2 10th Pass 49 5 Cr+ / 1 Cr+
Rajbala Saini Loktanter Suraksha Party 0 Post Graduate 44 3 Cr+ / 79 L+
Ramesh Kumar Bhartiya Samajik Nyay Party 0 12th Pass 54 6 L+ / 4 L+
Sharad Kumar AAP 1 10th Pass 44 3 Cr+ / 23 L+
Siddharth Kundu INC 0 Graduate Professional 41 33 Cr+ / 1 Cr+
Sulesh Kumar Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 0 Post Graduate 50 1 Cr+ / 30 Th+
Suresh Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 61 87 L+ / 0

The BJP hopes to replicate its 2019 Lok Sabha success in Delhi where Assembly elections are slated to be held on February 8.

Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, giving it all seven seats.

The party’s vote share rose from 32.19 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections to 56.86 per cent in the May Lok Sabha elections. In the 2015 Assembly elections, however, it was reduced to just three of the 70 seats, the rest won by the AAP.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has failed to win assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is one reason why the party is desperate for a victory in Delhi. The party last held power in the capital in 1998.

Check here all the details about Nerela Assembly Elections Results.

