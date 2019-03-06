Neither Congress nor BJP will get majority in LS polls: KTR

Forecasting no majority for either the BJP or Congress in coming Lok Sabha elections, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao Wednesday asserted his party would play a crucial role in the formation of a coalition government at the Centre after the poll. Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accused the Centre of always ‘ignoring’ Telangana and said more TRS MPs were needed for development of the youngest state in the country.

Advertising

He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi never responded to the requests of the Telangana government for according national project status to Kaleshwaram irrigation project. He also accused the Centre of ignoring recommendations of NITI Aayog to sanction Rs 23,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha, a flagship project of Telangana government aimed at providing piped drinking water to every household.

“To develop Telangana, we need more of TRS MPs in Delhi who can strongly fight for the development of the state, he told party cadre while launching the TRS campaign for the Parliament elections at Karimnagar. He ridiculed Congress leaders for stating that the upcoming election is between Narendra Modi and (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi.

The time has come for the people to decide who they want to elect. Who would be your next leader? TRS leaders (Telangana gulabilu) who fight for the welfare of Telangana or Congress leaders (Delhi gulaamlu) who never cared for Telangana?, he asked. He claimed people of Telangana witnessed rapid development in the past four-and-half years and because of which they re-elected Chandrasekhar Rao in the assembly polls.

Talking about the development of the district, he said, Karimnagar district will become a water junction as the Kaleshwaram project and proposed barrages such as Medigadda, Annaram and Ellampally will lead to development of the entire region.

Advertising

Rama Rao emphasised how special Karimnagar had been to his father and the TRS, recalling that the entire country looked at the town when KCR started his agitation for separate Telangana from it. KTR asked the party cadre to take the coming elections as a challenge and work for the victory of the party.