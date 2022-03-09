Nehtaur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nehtaur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nehtaur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Om Kumar. The Nehtaur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Nehtaur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Nehtaur Sc candidate of from Om Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Nehtaur (sc) Election Result 2017

nehtaur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Om Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 43,51,76,360 ~ 43 Crore+ / Rs 11,28,37,870 ~ 11 Crore+ Chandrapal Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 31,38,888 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajraj Singh IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 12,17,027 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh IND 0 Literate 26 Rs 3,92,129 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnalal Premi INC 0 Not Given 63 Rs 53,42,284 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nepal Gareeb Kranti Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 3,70,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala Devi IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 53,42,283 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 8,25,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjeet Singh Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Singh Bharatiya Momin Front 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 9,41,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 4,14,36,206 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Nehtaur Sc candidate of from Om Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Nehtaur (sc) Election Result 2012

nehtaur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Om Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 23,41,71,142 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 7,31,70,310 ~ 7 Crore+ Dhan Pal Singh Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 12th Pass 71 Rs 6,12,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Kumar RLNP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 8,14,081 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munshi Ram RLD 0 Others 62 Rs 1,52,59,569 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Raj Kumar SP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 9,82,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarika IJP 1 12th Pass 25 Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyapal Singh RMD 0 Literate 45 Rs 7,73,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shobha Rani MD 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 39,20,907 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chanda Balmiki BJP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 4,64,762 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Nehtaur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.