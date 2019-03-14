Nehru the ‘original sinner’, he only favoured China over India for UNSC seat: Arun Jaitley

As Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘hug diplomacy’ after China once again blocked India’s bid to designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday blamed Congress chief’s grandfather and first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for this, saying he only favoured China over his own country for the permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Advertising

“Will the Congress President tell us who the original sinner was?” asked Jaitley as Gandhi termed PM Modi “weak” and said he was “scared” of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Watch | Explained – Why Is China Shielding JeM Chief, Maulana Masood Azhar?

“The original mistake, both on Kashmir and China, was committed by the same person,” Jaitley said while quoting a letter written by the first Prime Minister to Chief Ministers dated August 2, 1955.

Advertising

“Pt. Nehru’s infamous letter to Chief Ministers’ dated August 2, 1955, states ‘Informally, suggestions have been made by the United States that China should be taken into the United Nations but not in the Security Council, & that India should take her place in the Security Council’ ..We cannot, of course, accept this as it means falling out with China and it would be very unfair for a great country like China not to be in the Security Council,” the minister said in a series of tweets.

Explained: Why China keeps blocking India from listing Azhar a ‘global terrorist’

India suffered a setback as China put a hold on a proposal to ban Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, as a global terrorist. For more election news click here

The proposal to ban Azhar was moved by France, the UK, and the US on February 27, 14 days after the deadly Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed more than 40 CRPF soldiers. Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack minutes after, thus raising tensions between India and Pakistan.