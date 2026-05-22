NEET cancelled as exam credibility was impacted, NTA officials tell House panel

National Testing Agency (NTA) director Abhishek Singh arrives for a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting held to review an update on the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak 2026, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Senior officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) were learnt to have told a parliamentary panel on Thursday that the NEET-UG examination was cancelled because the situation had reached a point where the credibility of the examination was impacted.

The remarks by the NTA officials were made at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, which is headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh.

The panel had summoned top officials of the Education Ministry and NTA officials, including its Director General (DG) Abhishek Singh and Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi.

The Committee members from the Opposition parties are learnt to have raised questions regarding the alleged intelligence failure and that it should be viewed seriously. During the meeting, demands were raised from Opposition members for senior NTA officials to take moral responsibility for the alleged leak.