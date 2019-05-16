NEET admit card for Odisha students released, download at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET admit card 2019: Students from Odisha whose exam was postponed due to cyclone Fani will also get a chance to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 20, 2019. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Odisha students. For other students, NEET was held on May 5 (Sunday), 2019.

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, as per the official notification. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to their registered email id.

NEET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take out at least two print outs.

The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian medical/dental colleges.