Near Ram temple, down Prayagraj, even part of govt promise: coaching centres for naukri

Devotees lining up for darshan of Ram lalla, and monkeys looking for a share of the offerings, are not the only ubiquitous sight around the Ram Janmaboomi at Ayodhya. So are students. Along the road leading to the site of the under-construction Ram temple are nearly a dozen coaching centres – the earthly portals to a more-accessible salvation, a government job.

Even the BJP realises this. In February 2021, the Yogi Adityanath government started the much-publicised Abhyuday Coaching programme for government job aspirants. The party has promised in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) this time that under the Abhyuday Yojna, its government would provide free coaching for UPSC, UPPSC, NDA, CDS, JEE, NCERT, TET, CLAT and other competitive examinations. Across UP, coaching centres also prepare students for B.Ed as well as government jobs of Group-C and Group-D like revenue lekhpal, police constables, lower rank recruitment for the Army.

Hoardings displaying courses offered by various coaching centres in Lucknow Hoardings displaying courses offered by various coaching centres in Lucknow

On February 25, 2022, the UP government’s Directorate of Social Welfare held a review meeting of the scheme, where it was noted that “Abhyuday Yojna was supposed to start in every district, but so far it is started in all districts of Moradabad division and all divisional headquarters”. Officials were directed at this meeting to start the scheme in every district, sources told The Indian Express.

While the Abhyuday website has no details of enrollment of aspirants, it boosts, “The (Abhyuday) platform has over 500 IAS officers, over 450 IPS officers, over 300 IFS officers and several experts on various subjects who contribute by creating educational content through physical classes and virtual sessions for civil services and other competitive exams’ aspirants.”

A coaching centre in Ayodhya A coaching centre in Ayodhya

At ‘Ayodhya Academy’, Pushpendra Shukla is holding coaching for around a dozen aspirants on “one-day examinations” (recruitment involving a single test unlike Civil Services, for example). “The fact is there is so much competition that without proper coaching, it is almost impossible to clear an examination,” Shukla says. Among his students, only two have family members in government services.

Ramesh Yadav, the owner of another coaching centre on the same road, Reewansh Classes, says: “Most of the students come to us from nearby districts and from very low strata of society. They have only their dreams with them. They even bring aata, dal, chawal from home and just spend a few thousand on room rent and coaching fees.”

The government announced a New Education Policy in 2020, as per which focus will be on “regular formative assessment for learning rather than the summative assessment that encourages today’s coaching culture”. If and till then that happens, it is small centres like Reewansh Classes that are a lifeline for UP’s small-town aspirants.

The big coaching centres based largely in cities and focusing on Civil Services charge nearly Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh a student per year. The small ones are happy with Rs 1,000 a month, for coaching in “one day examinations”. For TET, B.Ed entrance and other exams, they offer packages of a few months. Most of the teachers are either those who are unsuccessful after several tries in such examinations or are regular teachers, hired from nearby institutions.

Vijay Singh of Dhyeya IAS Academy, which has its centres in cities such as Lucknow, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, says: “We are doing a job which our universities and colleges should do. If they did their job properly, no coaching would be needed. Universities are giving just degrees, we are giving what students need to get a job.”

Chand Ahmad, who runs Shree Gurudev Institute in Rae Bareli, says: “Most of our students are aspirants for TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) and Super-TET.” They include Vartika Singh, who says that for women like her, “Teaching is the safest job.”

Institutes also offer coaching in ‘Personality Test’ for Civil Services examination, like Vijay Pandey’s at Prayagraj. He says following the Covid lockdown and job losses, there is a leap in demand for government employment. “Thus competition has also increased manifold.”

Ankush Singh, 19, enrolled at an Ayodhya centre for coaching for Staff Selection Commission exams, says he dropped out of graduation to prepare for the entrance. One among four siblings, Ankush belongs to village Dhanauli in Gonda district 42 km away. His stay in Ayodhya costs Rs 4,000 a month, a steep price for his farmer father, with no one in the family in a job.

“It is easy to say start a venture,” Ankush says, in an apparent reference to the government’s push for self-employment. “You need time and money to get or start anything. I don’t have money… A naukri is the only hope for me. I have come here after I gave up hope for Army recruitment.”