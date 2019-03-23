NDA seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 seats each, LJP gets six

A day after Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan comprising opposition parties sealed its seat-sharing deal for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling NDA alliance in the state announced its own agreement. The BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest 17 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has been given six seats.

In a significant development, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will contest the elections from Patna Sahib, which is currently held by dissident leader Shatrughan Sinha. The party has fielded Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Buxar, Radha Mohan Singh from East Champaran and Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran. Ramkirpal Yadav will contest from Patliputra again, while R K Singh will stand from Arrah.

Ajay Mandal will be contesting from Bhagalpur, where Shahnawaz Hussain, the party’s national spokesperson, had been elected from. Hukmdev Narayan Yadav’s son will contest from Madhubani, Gopalji Thakur from Darbhanga, and Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Kumar Paras from Hajipur. Chirag Paswan, son of LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, will seek re-election from Jamui.

The NDA ruling combine of the JD(U) and BJP had won 31 of the 40 seats in 2014.

On Friday, the Opposition’s grand alliance announced that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would contest 19 seats, while the Congress would stand from nine. The CPI-ML was given one seat, RLSP five and three each for Vikassheel Insan Party three and HAM-S.

