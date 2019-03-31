NDA an alliance of hearts: Vijay Rupani welcomes Congress leaders in BJP

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday welcomed a Congress taluka panchayat president and his supporters into the BJP fold, claiming that the NDA is an alliance of hearts and that the opposition “mahagathbandhan” is an alliance born out compulsions.

Pointing out that National Democratic Alliance leaders like Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan, and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal had arrived in Gujarat for the nomination of BJP president Amit Shah, Rupani said, “They all came together when the national president of a big party is filing his nomination… The message went across the nation that the parties form the NDA alliance are united by heart.”

Comparing the NDA with the Mahagathbandhan, Rupani said, “Here people are connected by the heart and there people are together due to compulsions.”

Stating that till now four nominations had been filed by BJP candidates, Rupani said, “There is a motivation among BJP workers after Amit Shah filed his nomination today… There is wave of sentiment in favour of the BJP.”

“The BJP has declared all the candidates (who will fight polls from Gujarat), except seven. Everyone will file their nominations by April 2,” Rupani said.

“The party will quickly decide on the names of the remaining seven candidates. There is no confusion and the candidates are being declared unanimously.”

He said the focal point of the Lok Sabha polls would be “in whose hands is this country safe”.

At a press conference organised at the BJP headquarters, Harishchandrasinh Jadeja, president of Lodhika taluka panchayat that falls under the Rajkot Assembly seat, which was considered a stronghold of the Congress party, joined the BJP along with all other panchayat members. Rupani personally welcomed Jadeja into the party and said “we are old friends.” About 200 supporters of Jadeja also joined the BJP.

“The taluka panchayats of Vinchiya, Jasdan, Wankaner, Kotada, Lodika that fall under Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency belonged to the Congress. All these panchayats have joined the BJP… Congress is fully destroyed in the Rajkot seat,” Rupani said, while reading out the names of Congressmen joining the BJP from a piece of paper. The chief minister also welcomed Koli leader from Surendranagar Shamji Chauhan back into the party fold.

A former BJP MLA, Shamji had joined the Congress a few months ago.