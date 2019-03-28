NCP’s poll manifesto full of contradictions: Vinod Tawde

NCP’s election manifesto is riddled with flaws and contradictions and shows the half-heartedness of the party, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons at BJP headquarters, Tawde said: “It makes one wonder whether the NCP led by Sharad Pawar is chartering its own agenda for the organisation, working for the BJP or against the Congress. There is neither any clarity nor direction.” Click here for more election news

“It shows that none of the senior NCP leaders have read their own poll manifesto. It was a job done by their juniors without much application of mind,” he added.

According to Tawde, on NCP’s foreign policy, the manifesto states that “we will work to move Russia away from getting too close to China and Pakistan by frequent high-level exchanges”. At the same time, Tawde said, the manifesto states that “we will open talks with Pakistan… We will also keep all channels open with China…”

He also criticised NCP’s poll promise to scrap the triple talaq Bill.