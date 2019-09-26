NCP workers protest against ED case against Pawar, 5 detained in Mumbai

Five persons were detained as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office in Mumbai on Wednesday to condemn the registration of a money laundering case against party chief Sharad Pawar and 70 others in connection with the Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

A group of NCP workers, led by its youth wing president Mehboob Shaikh, gathered outside the ED’s office and shouted slogans against the ruling BJP and the government. Police reportedly had to use force to disperse the mob.

“The ED has filed a case against Pawar because of the huge response his campaign rallies received. The ED is being used to stifle the voice of opposition leaders ahead of the election,” Shaikh told news agency PTI.

Five NCP activists were reportedly detained and taken to Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, a police official said. “Since the protesters were reluctant to leave, the police had to use force to disperse them,” the official said.

Meanwhile, party workers staged a huge demonstration in Baramati’s Bhigwan Chowk. Shops remained closed in the morning in the wake of the protest. Similar protests were also held in neighbouring Indapur.

In Pune city, demonstrations were held near Lokmanya Tilak statue in Mahatma Phule Mandai, where party workers shouted slogans against the chief minister. The demonstrators, led by city NCP chief Chetan Tupe and party’s state women wing chief Rupali Chakankar, sported black clothes and carried placard condemning the action against Pawar.

Police reportedly detained several protesters here. “The NCP chief has been working hard to ensure that the progressive state does not go into wrong hands and the future of the youth remains intact. It is clear that the ruling party is upset with the response to the NCP chief,” Tupe said.

NCP workers also staged protests at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad city, at Naupada area in Thane, at Niphad in Nashik district and in Shivaji Chowk at Parli in Beed district. In Nashik district, protesters burnt an effigy of the chief minister at Sinnar. In Solapur, police detained several protesters in Sadar Bazar area and released them later.

The Pimpri Chinchwad and Maval units of the party have called a bandh on Thursday to register their protest against the move, even as the party is planning to hold a string of protests across the state.