NCP workers assaulted volunteers, claims AAP

Hours after polling for the Assembly election concluded Monday, AAP released a statement alleging that NCP workers had assaulted their volunteers in Mumbra.

AAP leaders said the workers had to be admitted at Chattrapati Shivaji hospital in Kalwa. No FIR was filed until late Monday.

In a statement, Ruben Mascarenhas, the national joint secretary of the party, stated that AAP volunteer Mujib Rauf Khan was attacked by NCP workers at a polling station in Almas colony. “(He) was attacked by NCP goons, brutally beaten and they attempted to impale him on a sharp iron rod, from which he barely escaped and sustained internal injuries, subsequent to which he was admitted at Ch. Shivaji General Hospital, Kalwa for treatment,” it read.

The party has also complained about two other volunteers being “brutally attacked” at Dargah Road polling booth. Senior AAP leaders claimed NCP workers were worried about AAP candidate Dr Abu Faizi.

Jitendra Awhad, NCP leader and candidate from the area, refuted the allegations and said his party had not even taken notice of Faizi. “He is not even a worthy competitor. He has several complaints registered against him. He hasn’t even paid his electricity bills and has lied about it,” Awhad said.