NCP will win Baramati seat by 1.5 lakh votes: Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had created a political flutter last week by resigning as the MLA, on Monday said his party would win the Baramati seat by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. Pawar made the statement on the day when the BJP announced the name of former VBA leader Gopichand Padalkar for the Baramati assembly seat.

Padalkar joined the BJP on Monday.

“The BJP has nominated Padalkar from Baramati. Everyone has a right to contest and we do not take opponents lightly. However, irrespective of the candidate, the NCP will win the Baramati seat with a margin of 1.5 lakh votes,” said Pawar.

Pawar had last week resigned as Baramati MLA, claiming that he was hurt by the inclusion of his uncle Sharad Pawar’s name in an alleged money laundering case in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam by the Enforcement Directorate.

Pawar said the Congress-NCP combine would win over 175 seats in the Assembly polls.

On whether the NCP would give Aaditya Thackeray a bye in the elections, Pawar was non committal. “We will have to discuss this with our allies… The Shiv Sena had supported when Supriya Sule had contested… we will have to consult with our allies as they have staked claim to the seat,” Pawar said.