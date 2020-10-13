NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls: Praful Patel

Patel said he was in talks with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, senior AICC leader Ahmed Patel and Bihar Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which joined hands to form a coalition government to keep the BJP away from power in Maharashtra, will fight the Bihar Assembly polls separately.

The NCP, led by party president Sharad Pawar, is set to contest the elections alone. The decision was taken at a meeting in Mumbai. The NCP is upset as the RJD and Congress did not leave a single Assembly seat for it.

Speaking to mediapersons, NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said, “The Congress and RJD talk of forging a grand alliance to defeat the BJP and JD(U). But when it comes to practical approach, they are not willing to accommodate the allies.”

Patel said he was in talks with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, senior AICC leader Ahmed Patel and Bihar Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil. “During our interaction it was decided that we should get all like-minded parties to unite and fight against the BJP and JD(U). Even after our discussions, the Congress did not appear keen on considering NCP’s request. Moreover, the NCP was not expecting many seats,” he said, adding that the party will not have any alliance with the RJD and Congress.

Interestingly, the Bihar Assembly elections have generated a strong interest in Maharashtra. All the mainstream political parties, including the Shiv Sena and NCP, have declared to contest the polls. Last week, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared it will contest 50 seats but did not specify the details on alliances.

Patel ruled out any alliance with the Shiv Sena in Bihar. “The NCP will not have an alliance with the Shiv Sena. It is completely ruled out,” he said.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) too is contesting the Bihar polls. The VBA led by Prakash Ambedkar has decided to form an alliance with the Democratic Progressive Front. This will be the ‘non-Congress, non-BJP’ front. Ambedkar said, “We want to contest the Bihar polls to arrest the political growth of the BJP. Unless we check them in states, it will not be possible to weaken their hold at the national level.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd