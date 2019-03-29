Maharashtra: On poll pitch, Parth Pawar struggles to find the right words

The NCP’s candidate from Maval, Parth Pawar, seems to be struggling to find the right words to connect with voters in his constituency. Parth (27), the grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has found it difficult to articulate his views and let voters know what exactly he has in mind.

Five days after he was nominated by the NCP after much speculation about the party candidate for the seat, Parth delivered his first speech at a rally attended by Pawar himself. Reading out from a prepared text, Parth fumbled multiple times and wound up his speech in three minutes. He didn’t get the kind of applause his family members and NCP leaders — Pawar, Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar — are used to receiving for their speeches.

Next day, he was trolled on social media, with many expressing their surprise about how a candidate from the Pawar family could have fumbled his words. “This is unbelievable. A Pawar family scion not able to speak upfront… this is a first for the Pawar family,” said D G Baliga (75), a local resident, adding that he had never heard Sharad Pawar fumbling during a speech, even during the former Union minister’s younger days. Click here for more election news

Learning some lessons from his first misstep, Parth didn’t read from a prepared text during his second speech, but again finished in only four minutes. He then attended an event held to mark his birthday, which was on the same day as Holi. As party workers dabbed colour on his cheek and took selfies, Parth urged them, “please come in a queue, don’t break the line…”.

When the media asked him about being trolled on social media, Parth said, “I believe in showing my performance, I will speak less and work more.”

At one of his rallies, the NCP leader expressed regret that he had spent his childhood in Mumbai rather than in Pimpri-Chinchwad where, he said, “NCP has changed the face of the city”. “Even my friend was surprised at the way NCP has developed Pimpri-Chinchwad. I should have lived here… Besides, we could have taken the Pimpri-Chinchwad model across the country like Prime Minister Narendra Modi did with Gujarat,” he said.

Pushed to the backfoot over the uneven tone of his speeches, Parth stated in a Facebook post, “Giving speeches is an art. On the basis of this skill, you can win public support for some time. But if you want to win them permanently, then you should do it through your work”.

His father Ajit Pawar, who is also known for his oratory skills, recently issued an emotional appeal at a NCP rally, “Please understand him…Treat Parth as your son.” A similar appeal was issued by Parth’s mother Sunetra Pawar.

To Parth’s advantage, he created quite a buzz when he met BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap while campaigning and shook hands with him. The picture went viral and raised eyebrows among BJP and Sena voters. Jagtap and his supporters are strongly opposed to Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MP from Maval, Shrirang Barne. Jagtap has refused to deny or confirm rumours that he is planning to help Parth, not Barne, win the Lok Sabha polls.

Barne, meanwhile, refused to criticise Parth’s speeches.

“I don’t want to be critical of his speeches. He is a young man, a novice on the political pitch. Let the voters decide who is the best candidate for them,” he said.

Parth told The Indian Express that he won’t say anything against Barne but would highlight issues like unemployment and farm distress to the voters.