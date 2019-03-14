NCP first list includes sitting MP Sule, Bhosale and Mahadik

Expressing confidence in the sitting MP, the NCP on Thursday declared candidature of Supriya Sule, Udayanraje Bhosale, Dhananjay Mahadik in the first list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the party has not declared candidature for Madha, Mava seat and Ahmednagar parliamentary seat which is under discussion due to recent developments in politics.

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, would contest to retain her Baramati seat. She won consecutively in 2009 and 2014. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had contested from Madha seat in 2009 to make way for his daughter.

Uadyanraje Bhosale, the descendant of the family of Maratha king Shivaji, has been representing Satara Lok Sabha seat. He would recontest the seat to retain it for NCP. Mahadik would contest from Kolhapur seat which he won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.