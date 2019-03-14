Toggle Menu
NCP first list includes sitting MP Sule, Bhosale and Mahadikhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/ncp-first-list-includes-sitting-mp-sule-bhosale-and-mahadik/

NCP first list includes sitting MP Sule, Bhosale and Mahadik

However, NCP has not declared candidature for Madha, Mava seat and Ahmednagar parliamentary seat which is under discussion due to recent developments in politics.

maharashtra, maharashtra elections, Rahul gandhi, Congress ncp alliance, lok sabha elections, sahard pawar, Supriya Sule, lok sabha polls, lok sabha elections 2019, indian express
Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, would contest to retain her Baramati seat.

Expressing confidence in the sitting MP, the NCP on Thursday declared candidature of Supriya Sule, Udayanraje Bhosale, Dhananjay Mahadik in the first list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the party has not declared candidature for Madha, Mava seat and Ahmednagar parliamentary seat which is under discussion due to recent developments in politics.

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, would contest to retain her Baramati seat. She won consecutively in 2009 and 2014. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had contested from Madha seat in 2009 to make way for his daughter.

Uadyanraje Bhosale, the descendant of the family of Maratha king Shivaji, has been representing Satara Lok Sabha seat. He would recontest the seat to retain it for NCP. Mahadik would contest from Kolhapur seat which he won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nehru the 'original sinner', he only favoured China over India for UNSC seat: Arun Jaitley
2 After BJP prod, Election Commission to review poll preparedness in Bengal
3 Odisha: BJD MP Balabhadra Majhi resigns from party