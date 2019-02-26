To ‘ensure’ Sanghatana’s inclusion in grand alliance, NCP chief to talk to Rahul Gandhi

TO ENSURE that the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana is included in the grand Opposition alliance, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will talk to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in response to the 48-hour ultimatum given by Hatkanangle MP Raju Shetti.

Sanghatana spokesperson Anil Pawar said the NCP chief met representatives of the farmers’ outfit on Monday. On Saturday, Shetti, the founder of the Sanghatana, gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to the Congress and the NCP to accede to their demand, failing which they will contest the Lok Sabha election on their own.

Shetti has demanded three Lok Sabha seats, including Wardha, Buldhana and Hatkanangle, before they join the Mahagathbandhan. While Wardha has gone to the share of the Congress, the Lok Sabha seat of Buldhana is with the NCP.

Shetti has declared that if talks between Sharad Pawar and Rahul fail, then he will field candidates in nine seats, including Madha from where Pawar is also seeking to contest.

Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar was expected to contest from Madha. During the meeting on Monday, Pawar assured the Sanghatana members that he will be raising the issue of Wardha with Rahul. As Buldhana is with the NCP, Pawar said they will get back to the farmers’ outfit after discussing the matter with party leaders.

“He insisted that we join the grand alliance to prevent any division in opposition votes,” said Tupkar.

Wardha, once the stronghold of the Congress, was taken over by the BJP when Ramdas Tadas won the seat in 2014. The Shiv Sena has won the Buldhana Lok Sabha seat for four consecutive years and is hopeful of repeating its victory for the 2019 election too.

While Tupkar is going to be fielded from Buldhana, former central minister Subodh Mohite Patil, who had joined the Sanghatana, will be the party’s candidate from Wardha.

Tupkar is hopeful of winning Buldhana on the basis of his work and “pro-farmer” image while Mohite Patil had won the Ramtek seat on a Shiv Sena ticket.

The farmers’ outfit is ready to swap the Wardha Lok Sabha seat for Sangli in south Maharashtra.

On their own, the Sanghatana has limited influence, but Shetti’s pan-India image as a successful farmers’ leader adds value. Shetti won Hatkanangle in Kolhapur district by cornering 53 per cent votes polled in 2014. Another party leader Sadashiv Khot, later expelled from the outfit, narrowly lost the Madha seat to former deputy chief minister and NCP leader Vijaysingh Mohite Patil. The party had managed to garner around three lakh votes in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan is understood to have spoken to Shetti and both are expected to meet on Tuesday.