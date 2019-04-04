‘Kisne khaaya, kaun chup baitha hai’: Sharad Pawar seeks PM’s answer on Rafale

Claiming that voters around the country fear this could be the last democratic election, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to who benefitted in the Rafale deal. “The nation wants to know all about the Rafale scandal. We have been asking this question in Parliament and even outside. But the Prime Minister is keeping quiet…,” he said.

Addressing an election rally for his longtime friend Sushil Kumar Shinde at Rajendra chowk ground in Solapur, the Nationalist Congress Party, “Modi says mera policy hai na khaunga, na khane dunga…then he should tell the nation, kisne khaaya…kaun chup baitha hai.” The crowd cheered at every line with thunderous applause as he launched a fusillade against the Modi government.

Emphasising that Rafale jets price shot up from Rs 350 crore during UPA regime to Rs 1,670 crore, Pawar said despite public sector companies in the country possessing necessary skills and experience to make the fighter planes, the Modi government picked up Reliance. “Reliance owner used to attempt making paper planes during his school days…probably that was the only experience on the basis of which his firm was handed over the contract by the Modi government,” he said.

Pawar said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke for an hour in the parliament but refused to answer Opposition query. “We kept asking Kisne Khaya, Kisne Khaya ye to batao…but she refused to reply.”

Pawar further said, “Be it RBI, CBI or other democratic institutions, all are under attack in the current regime which is resorting to dictatorial ways. Therefore, there are doubts among voters whether our democracy will last. They (voters) believe this could be the last elections…But this fear will not allow them to sit quietly. I am confident voters will give a befitting reply to those threatening our democracy.”

Pawar said the world is looking forward to the Indian elections. “While all our neighbouring countries have suffered from dictatorial governments, India has always set a shining example of a thriving democracy. The world is amazed how smoothly the elections are held and the power is transformed into the new government,” he said.

The NCP chief who was camping in Solapur throughout the day, attending at least three rallies and interacting with leaders of alliance partners, was unsparing as he hit back at the Prime Minister over his comments about his family at Wardha rally. “Modi says there is a problem in my family… I want to tell him that we are as united as ever. Sitting in Delhi, he is trying to show that he knows everything about my family. But look who is talking about my family, someone who all his life could not run his own family…,” Pawar said.

Pawar tried to put every action of Modi government and ‘jumlebaazi’ under the scanner. Opposing Modi’s criticism of Nehru-Gandhi family, Pawar said, “Nehru was in jail for years for freedom struggle, Indira Gandhi taught Pakistan a lesson by helping create Bangladesh after it refused to mend on illegal incursion, while Rajiv Gandhi brought in modern technology.”

Praising Sonia Gandhi, Pawar said, “After Rajiv Gandhi’s death, they said she will quit the country. Not only she did not leave the country but has played a significant role in the party and stood by the nation. Yet, Modi continues to belittle their contribution to the nation’s progress.”

Pawar said be it Nehru, Indira, Rajiv, Narasimha Rao or Atalji’s governments, they all worked for community and social unity. “But the Modi government has succeeded in creating social disunity…The attack on minorities in Gujarat was an example of it,” he said.

Before the evening rally, Pawar attended a rally for Shinde in Damaninagar area. Afterwards, Pawar immediately left for filing nominations for party candidate Sanjay Shinde for Madha seat.

At his first rally in the afternoon, Pawar targeted the policies of BJP-led government which have “hampered” the progress of the nation. He said the Modi government, which came to power “accidentally” in 2014 has taken the country in a wrong direction.

“In 2014 election an accident happened, and the Modi government came to power. And after that, we have all seen what happened. Our progress has been affected… Where has the Modi government taken the nation to ?” he said, adding the nation has been led astray which has led to sufferings of the people.

Recalling the history of elections in Solapur, Pawar said years back when Congress faced a difficult situation, the leaders and workers all united and defeated the opposition. “It is time to show the same spirit and defeat the opposition this time,” he said.