Naxals trigger IED blast near polling booth of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Naxals triggered an IED blast near Waghezari polling booth in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district Thursday while voting was underway. No casualty has been reported.

Gadchiroli Collector Shekhar Singh confirmed the incident. “It happened near Waghezari booth around 11.30 am. The polling was disturbed for some time but was resumed and is going on now,” he told The Indian Express.

The blast comes a day after a CRPF personnel was seriously injured in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The blast took place when security personnel were combing the Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district on Wednesday evening where the troops of the 191st battalion were on patrol.

The polling for Assembly seats of Gadchiroli, Aheri, Bhamragarh l, Amgaon and Gadchiroli will be held till 3 pm. While the Bramhapuri and Chimur constituencies will vote till 6 pm.

This is the first time that Naxals have attacked Gadchiroli area on the poll eve and even during the voting. Along with the Lok Sabha elections, voting for Assembly polls is also being held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some seats in Odisha simultaneously.