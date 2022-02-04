Nawanshar: BSP’s 2-candidate row ends with arrest of one

The two-day long controversy that began after two candidates filed their nomination papers from Nawanshahr as BSP nominees ended when one among them – NRI Barjinder Singh Hussainpur – getting arrested by police in a case of fraud.

A case was registered on the complaint of Nawanshahr Returning Officer (RO)-cum-SDM Baljinder Singh Dhillon. Hussainpur, who had filed his papers as BSP candidate on last day of nominations despite Dr Nachhtar Pal already being in fray from the party’s side, was booked under IPC Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 177 and Section 125 A under the Representation of People Act.

Also during the day, the RO accepted the candidature of Dr Nachhtar Pal as official candidate of the BSP from this seat.

Hussainpur had claimed having the official approval letter of BSP, but RO found that incorrect.

On Wednesday, BSP supremo Mayawati had told the RO through video conferencing that Pal was their candidate and even BSP state chief Jasvir Singh Garhi took up the matter with RO while challenging the nomination of Hussainpur.

After his papers were rejected, Hussainpur claimed it was on technical ground. He added: “I have cleared the confusion with BSP leaders and now I will support Nachhtar.” Hussainpur was later arrested.