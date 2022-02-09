Nawanshahr BSP candidate gets notice for flouting poll norms

Nawanshahr Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)-cum-Returning Officer, Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, on Wednesday issued a notice to BSP-SAD candidate Dr Nachhatar Pal for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a rally by Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on February 8 in the Nawanshahr grain market.

Taking note of videography report of the rally submitted by its video surveillance team, Returning Officer Dhillon mentioned that the guidelines of Election Commission of India regarding Covid-19 and orders of District Election Officer about holding election rallies have been clearly violated.

Dhillon asked Nachhatar Pal to submit his reply to the notice within 24-hours otherwise action would be initiated as per directions of ECI and District Election Officer.