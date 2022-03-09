Nawan Shahr (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nawan Shahr (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nawan Shahr Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Angad Singh. The Nawan Shahr seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

nawan shahr Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Angad Singh IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 30,98,53,494 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 3,61,81,193 ~ 3 Crore+ Davinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 16,27,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldip Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,48,70,680 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 58,93,303 ~ 58 Lacs+ Lalit Mohan AAP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 78,45,103 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 22,70,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Nachhatar Pal BSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,24,20,711 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 41,62,700 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 18,75,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Poonam Manik BJP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,75,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Satvir Singh INC 0 Graduate 59 Rs 6,73,00,945 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 5,80,581 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sunny IND 1 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,20,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Singh Nationalist Justice Party 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 31,20,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

nawan shahr Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Angad Singh INC 0 Graduate 26 Rs 17,43,10,283 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 54,18,395 ~ 54 Lacs+ Ashwani Kumar Joshi Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 55 Rs 3,68,19,903 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Charanjit Singh AAP 2 Others 75 Rs 18,36,00,958 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hitesh Kumar Pathak CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,69,85,006 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 67,09,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ Jarnail Singh Wahid SAD 0 Graduate Professional 72 Rs 12,38,58,000 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,89,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Nachhatar Pal BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,11,92,745 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 84,77,787 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 23,15,361 ~ 23 Lacs+ Surinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 89,77,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Yog Raj Sahota IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 45,10,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Nawan Shahr candidate of from Gur Iqbal Kaur Punjab. Nawan Shahr Election Result 2012

nawan shahr Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gur Iqbal Kaur INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 83,65,913 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhay Singh Sandhu PPOP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 7,03,22,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 22,880 ~ 22 Thou+ Davinder Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 21,35,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 5,20,15,173 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 3,13,301 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pala Singh IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 40,500 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satinder Kaur SAD 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 2,96,59,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chauhan NCP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 64,83,789 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjit Ram IND 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 90,900 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarsem Lal BSA 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,91,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Vinod Kumar Gangar BSP 1 10th Pass 44 Rs 2,25,77,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

