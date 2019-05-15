A newly-wed bride to Sidhu: ‘Your statement is an insult, don’t need to tell neighbours that I work at home’

Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, recently comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a newly-wed bride, said, “Modi ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. (Modi ji is like the bride who hardly rolls out any chapattis but makes loud noises shaking her bangles so that neighbours think that she is very hard working)”.

Advertising

Twenty-nine-year-old Minakshi Bawa disagrees. An office assistant at Mohali with 9 to 6 job, Bawa, married five months back, wakes up at 5 am, cooks breakfast, and packs her own lunch before leaving for office. Once back from office, she prepares dinner, and also takes time out to put clothes in washing machine. Bawa says she doesn’t need to tell neighbors that she works. Household chores are something that she can’t escape and also, “it is not easy to wear chooda (bangles) and work”.

What do you think of Sidhu’s remark that newly-wed women work less and make more noise with their bangles?

I don’t work because I need to show it off to neighbours. I do it because it is my home now. I can’t escape daily chores. For women, marriage is also about settling in a new family and taking care of everyone’s needs. Why will we show off to anyone? It is an insult of newly married women (Sidhu’s statement). Is he trying to say that we are useless? Also, it is not easy to wear chooda (heavy bangles) and work in kitchen, by the way. I even got sores on my wrists.

What is your daily routine? How has it changed after marriage?

I wake up at 5 am and make tea, then cook breakfast. I pack mine and husband’s lunch and also tidy up the house before leaving for office. After returning, I cook dinner, wash clothes and do other chores. Immediately after marriage, I shifted to Barnala with my in-laws’ joint family and joined work just 3-4 days later. I used to cook 75 rotis a day there. Now (living with her husband), I make 20-25 a day. The fact remains, that whether she goes to office or not, a woman has to do ghar ka kaam.

Advertising

Do you find Sidhu’s remark sexist? Do you think it is always women who are judged after marriage?

Yes, it is true that women are judged for working after marriage. It is not easy for men too but there are higher expectations from a woman. The fact is, after marriage, women have to work hard both at home and in office.

Your husband works more or less than you?

He always helps me in daily chores. When I am ill, he cooks too but on other days, I do most of the work. It is completely wrong to say that newly-married women work less. For women, life turns upside down after marriage.

Has anyone ever commented on you from neighbourhood after marriage, on how much you work?

Apne ghar ka kaam karna hai, padosi ko dikhaane ke liye nahi karna hai… (I have to work because it is my home, not to show it to neighbors). No one has commented. If my home is unclean, it will pinch me not the neighbors. Why will you work to show it off to neighbors? It is my home, not theirs.