If Bathinda is won, whole Punjab is won: Navjot Singh Sidhu

If Bathinda is won, the whole Punjab is won, said Punjab Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during rallies at Lambi, Bathinda, Mansa and Budhalada on the last day of campaign.

“Je ik Bathinda jit leya, ta samjho sara Punjab jit leya. Wipe out Badals, the ones who are sinners of Guru. Make the tables turn,” Sidhu said.

The Congress leader tore into the Badals. “This vote is for your next generation. Make Badals lose this seat for sure. Bathinda, this is a question of your pagg (turban). If they lose this time, they will never contest from Bathinda again,” he said. “Make Badals lose… also the ones who are trying to save them.”

He urged the voters to teach a lesson to the ones who are guilty of Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege and also the ones who are colluding with them.

Reacting to Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement that he would resign as chief minister if the party fails to perform as per expectations in Punjab, Sidhu said, “Some people say if party fares badly, they will quit. But I say I will quit if Guru’s respect is not restored.”

He added, “My mother came in my dream this morning and told me, ‘Stop pleading with people. Stand with the Guru, the one who showed you path.”

Cautioning the voters, the Congress leader said, “At night they will come with liquor bottles and notes. Don’t get carried away. Our candidate is a common man (Raja Warring). He cannot give you anything. But by voting for him, you have to avenge sacrilege. Take revenge of Guru’s sacrilege by making them lose.”

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sidhu said, “People are hungry and he is making them do yoga. They have no money and he is opening bank accounts. They have no money to eat food and he is launching toilets scheme. Pakoda yojna for unemployed in the city and Bhagoda yojna for the biggies who have run away after cheating people.”

On ‘ab ki baar Modi Sarkaar’, he said, “Ab ki baar bas kar yaar.”

Later, he took out a road show at Bathinda town in support of Congress candidate Raja Warring who is pitted against Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from this seat.