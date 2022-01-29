In Sidhu stronghold, Majithia: ‘18 yrs and yet he did nothing’

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia were among 176 candidates who filed their nomination papers Friday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said.

With this, the total number of nominations filed so far reached 302. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1. Meanwhile, Majithia, while filing his nomination papers from the Amritsar East, accused sitting MLA and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of having “failed” the people of the Assembly constituency.

Earlier, Majithia also filed his nomination papers from Majitha constituency, from where he is the sitting MLA.

In Amritsar, he said now the people will decide the fate of those who have “cheated and deceived” them. “Facilities like roads, sewerage and quality drinking water have not been provided till now. Navjot Sidhu has been representing this constituency one way or the other for more than 18 years. He has done nothing for it.

“Now people will ask him for his report card. He cannot befool them with some imaginary ‘Punjab Model’. He has to tell the residents of Amritsar East why he has failed them as their representative,” he said.

Earlier in Majitha, the Akali leader also targeted Congress and AAP candidates from the constituency Jagwinder Singh Jagga Majithia and his elder brother Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia, respectively.

“The elder brother, Lalli Majithia, always represented the Congress but jumped ship to the AAP. His place has now been taken by his younger brother. Earlier, both the brothers fought over the spoils of corruption. However, this greed and opportunism have exposed both of them. It also proves my contention that the AAP is the B team of the Congress,” he said.

Majithia also alleged that the Congress government did its best to prevent him from contesting the assembly elections. “The Congress government even went to the extent of conducting raids at my residences, even though the high court had clearly stated that it would consider my appeal to give me time to seek relief from the Supreme Court,” he said.

“We have complained regarding this to the Election Commission also and demanded action against officers responsible for this,” he said.

According to an affidavit filed along with the nomination papers, Majithia declared his residential and agriculture properties in Amritsar and Shimla, and 29 bus route permits granted by the state transport authority.

Majithia and his wife declared movable assets of Rs 6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.35 crore. He also declared Rs 2.29 crore of investment in shares and debentures.

The SAD leader also declared criminal cases pending against him in Amritsar, Mohali, Chandigarh and Ferozepur.