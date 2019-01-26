Navjot Kaur Sidhu throws her hat in Lok Sabha poll ring

Cricketer-turned-Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has also thrown her hat in the ring for nomination as a Congress candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency. A former medical officer with Punjab government, who had resigned a few years ago to enter into politics, she formally submitted her application for the LS ticket to the Chandigarh Congress office.

Advertising

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra told Chandigarh Newsline that Kaur reached the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Friday and submitted her application of intent to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh.

She would be unfurling the Tricolour at Republic Day function in EWS Colony in Dhanas on Saturday. She is also likely to attend Punjab Governor’s At Home function and would step up her political activities in the coming days. Sources said she had met AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi recently and subsequently met party leaders in Chandigarh.

An ex-MLA and former chief parliamentary secretary (health) from Punjab, Kaur had earlier contested 2012 Assembly election from Amritsar (East), a constituency she vacated after the Sidhus joined the Congress in January 2017 and her husband was given Congress ticket from Amritsar (East).

Kaur is learnt to have the backing of certain AICC leaders, who feel that a vociferous leader would be a good match to the sitting BJP MP from city, Kirron Kher. Also, Chandigarh, being a smaller constituency than Amritsar, is a better bet for her if the party wants to utilise Sidhu in campaign across the country.

Also, the party high command is learnt to have made a promise to her for a Lok Sabha ticket. She was offered the candidature of Amritsar Lok Sabha byelection in 2017 when Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was sitting MP from the holy city then, had vacated the seat. But she had refused as she had to help in her husband’s campaign. Navjot Singh Sidhu was the star campaigner in Punjab and was not able to devote much time.

While Kaur has staked her claim on the ticket, former union minister Pawan Bansal is also in the race to get the ticket. Another former minister, Manish Tewari, too was a claimant but sources said Tewari was also eyeing Ludhiana in Punjab and had already held a meeting with sitting MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu, who may stake his claim on Anandpur Sahib constituency.

Sidhu told Chandigarh Newline that his wife was free as an individual to claim candidature from anywhere she felt comfortable. “I will not leave Amritsar. That was my promise. She is free. She is a very capable leader who has never lived under my shadow. Within a few days, you will see how she garners support.”

In her details submitted to the Congress, Kaur says that “her strong bond with Chandigarh dates back to my childhood days spent at my paternal uncle’s house in Sector 28 with Justice R S Sarkaria, the first Sikh judge of the Supreme Court”.

Kaur added that being a woman, she strongly believes in woman empowerment and representation. “I feel I am a strong contender to be a woman face to lead Chandigarh Congress team and represent Chandigarh,” it was specified.

Advertising

Pawan Bansal made chairman of LS campaign committee Congress leader and former union minister Pawan Bansal has been made the chairman of Campaign Committee for Lok Sabha elections by the All India Congress Committee. A communication has been received from the AICC that Congress national president Rahul Gandhi has approved the names of various committee members and their respective chairmen. For coordination committee, Asha Kumari will be the chairperson and for publicity committee, Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla will be the chairman.