Navjot Kaur breaks silence: ‘People within Cong created trouble between Capt, Sidhu’

Blaming “people within the Congress” for causing unease between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu Tuesday said her husband never wanted to be in the spotlight.

Sidhu, who resigned as state minister earlier this year, will continue to work as an MLA, Kaur told reporters, breaking her silence on the much discussed dispute between her husband and the chief minister.

“They (Sidhu and Amarinder Singh) enjoyed good relations. Nothing was going wrong in their relationship nor was anything going to go wrong. But some people could not tolerate that two forces could work together strongly,” she said, adding that some people started spreading mischief.

Asked who these people were, Kaur said they are within the Congress and did not want different groups of leaders to be formed. “But in our entire political life, we never formed any group. Navjot Sidhu never formed any group,” she said, adding that her husband never wanted the spotlight.

“Everybody does his own work and he was also doing the same thing. One person was doing some good work and he should have been allowed to do so,” she said. “We do not have any grudge. He (Sidhu) will continue to work as MLA,” she said, adding that he had been holding meetings of councillors of his area.

Kaur sidestepped a question on why her husband did not campaign in the bypolls in Punjab, saying only he could give an answer.

Asked why Sidhu was evading the media, she said he could not bring any development project since he left ministry and therefore had nothing to share with the media.

She said, “We have always focused on work. Now our focus is on our constituency. We have to complete all the pending works. It is not that Navjot Sidhu is living in isolation. People come to meet him.”

The former MLA said they did not hold any grudges and emphasised that her husband would be working for the welfare of his constituency Amritsar East.

She said, she now doesn’t have any political position. “I have nothing to do with anything happening outside our constituency. I am working as a social activist and will fight for the people of the state as a social activist only.”

The couple has maintained silence ever since Sidhu’s portfolio reshuffle in June.

In July, the chief minister had accepted Sidhu’s resignation from the Cabinet. The 55-year-old Sidhu was divested of his portfolios – Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments – and allotted the Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle on June 6.

On July 14, Sidhu went on Twitter to make public his June 10 resignation letter from the state cabinet. It was addressed to then Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sent just four days after his portfolio was changed. (With PTI inputs)

Dussehra train tragedy: Victims didn’t turn up for job interview

Days after victims of last year’s Dussehra train tragedy staged protests, former Amritsar MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed that she had made efforts to get the jobs for victim families but they didn’t turned up for the interview. “Has it ever happened in history that victims got Rs 7 lakh compensation in just 15 days? Many NRIs too came forward to help. An NGO is still paying the schhol and college fee of children of the victims’ families,” said Kaur, who was chief guest at the event in which 60 people were killed when a speeding a train mowed through a crowd standing on track to watch the burning of Ravana effigy.

On allegations of ignoring victims, she said, “We (she and husband and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu) were targetted because there was nothing else to target us on. I got the file of jobs for victims cleared from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. But the victims didn’t turn up for interview.” (ENS)